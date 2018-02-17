People Fill Zocalo as Earthquake Shakes Mexico City

People filled Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, as a magnitude-7.2 earthquake shook southwest Mexico on February 17. This timelapse video captures the scene.No major damage or deaths were reported in Mexico City, governor Miguel Angel Mancera tweeted.Multiple aftershocks followed the quake, which was also felt in the state of Oxaca, where damage was reported. More than 100,000 people were without power, according to Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission. Credit: webcamsdemexico via Storyful