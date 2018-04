The Carton City Recycling Center in Iowa City, Iowa, caught fire on Friday, February 16, completely destroying the plant and filling the sky with smoke.The fire was first reported at 4:30 pm, according to local reports.The recycling warehouse had been used to store paper and cardboard products, causing the fire to rapidly spread. No one was injured and the fire is currently under investigation. Credit: Tamra Happel Garman via Storyful