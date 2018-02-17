Heavy Rains, Snowmelt Triggers Flooding in Johnstown
More than two inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, starting on Thursday, February 15, without letting up until Friday. This video, taken Friday, shows a creek bed nearly overflowing its banks.The Tribune-Democrat reported that several creeks in the Johnstown area overflowed and low-lying areas faced flooding risks. A rock slide was reported in Southmont Borough.The rain started at 4 pm Thursday and didn’t end until 2 pm Friday, the report said. The steady rainfall and rapid snowmelt contributed to the conditions. Credit: Shayna Blackford via Storyful