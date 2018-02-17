Mexico City Office Workers Stay Away From Lights Shaken by Earthquake

Officer workers in Mexico City tried to stay away from shaking lights as a magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit southwest Mexico on February 16.This footage shows the scene in an office in the Torre Diana building in Mexico City.Aftershocks followed the quake that shook the state of Oxaca, where minor damage was reported. Oaxaca’s governor said at least 100,000 people were without power, according to a journalist. Credit: Chilakiller via Storyful