A magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit southern Mexico on Friday, February 16, shaking multiple buildings in Mexico City.This footage shows a lamp post shaking back and forth near the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City.According to local reports, the quake had an epicenter about 53 kilometers (33 miles) from Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, at a depth of about 24 kilometers (15 miles). Credit: bernlozan via Storyful