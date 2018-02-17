Rescuers Cheer as Baby Elephant Freed From Well in Thailand

A one-year-old baby elephant was rescued from a well at a rubber plantation in Kaeng Hang Maeo, Thailand, early on Feburary 16, according to Thai PBS.Video released by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows the rescue, with rescuers cheering as the baby elephant scampers free from the well.Thai PBS reported that the baby’s herd stayed nearby during the operation, waiting for it to be returned to its mother. Credit: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via Storyful