Masked Men Seen Near Rockdale Shooting Site of Mick Hawi

A pair of masked men were caught on security camera running near the shooting site of former bikie boss Mahmoud “Mick” Hawi in Rockdale, New South Wales, on February 15.Hawi, a former Comanchero gang president, was shot in his car at Fitness First Rockdale’s car park and later died in hospital.Police said the offender fled on Lindsay Street in a car, which was later torched on Chandler Street, where this CCTV footage was captured. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful