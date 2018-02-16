The Talk - Sara Gilbert Defends Alexander Polinsky Over Scott Baio Assault Allegations

"The Talk" hosts react to Alexander Polinsky's abuse claims against Scott Baio, who denies the allegations and threatens legal action. Sara Gilbert says, "I've seen a lot of people online coming at me, saying they're lying... trying to do all this sleuthing, and I respect anyone for having a feeling, but the truth is, if you're online shouting at me, you don't know. Just consider for a moment that it might be true and you might be defending somebody who maybe actually did do something."