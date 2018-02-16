Construction Site Collapses in Rome
A street in Rome collapsed into a construction site on Wednesday, February 14, dumping several cars into the pit and prompting authorities to evacuate 22 families from surrounding buildings.Teams were still working on the site Thursday morning. Videos from Italian firefighters show the scene shortly after the collapse Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning. Italian media reported that the public prosecutor’s office was investigating for possible negligence. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful