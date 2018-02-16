'Nothing Has Been Done': Steve Kerr Criticizes Lawmakers After Parkland High School Shooting

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized lawmakers, the National Rifle Association and President Trump’s border wall after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida claimed at least 17 lives.Prior to the Warriors’ defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers, Kerr was asked by ESPN reporter Chris Haynes about “mass shooting fatigue” and how so little action has been taken to prevent them.Kerr said the government has failed to protect its citizens and urged the public to vote for people who “will actually help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues…Not building some stupid wall for billions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what is truly dangerous, which is maniacs and semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering children. It’s disgusting.”The clip had earned over 1.65 million views at the time of writing. Credit: Chris Haynes via Storyful