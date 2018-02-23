Valentine's day surprise ends up with firefighters being called

Firefighters showed up at an apartment in North London after a man set up a fire pit on the balcony to surprise his girlfriend for Valentine’s day.

The video, shot on February 14, shows the moment the firefighters arrive at the flat to extinguish the fire.

The woman later wrote online: “My boyfriend arranged a Valentine's Day surprise with scattered candles and a fit pit on the balcony.

‘’Five minutes after arriving home, however, a fire engine turned up as someone had thought that there was a fire in the flat due to the fire.

''Two firemen came upstairs to put the fit pit out and check that there was no heat damage.

We were very apologetic to the firemen and they laughed it off.