This is the moment moped-riding gold thieves stole a woman's gold necklace - by DRAGGING her down a street by the neck. The thugs grabbed the £1,400 necklace from 45-year-old Menaka's neck while she was out walking with her family. But it did not snap and they pulled her 100m down the road behind their moped before they pulled it from her neck, in the southern Indian city of Chennai on Sunday.