Man with terminal lung condition renews vows

A dying man and his wife renewed their wedding vows on Valentine's Day - exactly 30 years to the day since their first date. Brian Collins, 65, recreated his wedding day kiss with his besotted wife Tina Collins yesterday (Weds) as they celebrated three decades since their first smooch. Dad-of-three Brian has battled cancer for six years - beating lung, kidney and throat cancer and undergoing bilateral lung volume reduction surgery - which involved removing part of his lung.