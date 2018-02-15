Girl with Alzheimers says I love you for last time

This is the heartbreaking moment a little girl with rare 'childhood Alzheimer's' told her mom and dad she loved them for the last time. Keira Esposito, now eight, was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes fatal brain damage, in September 2015. The syndrome - often dubbed childhood Alzheimer's - is caused by an enzyme deficiency, which means that Keira’s body can’t break down waste products in her brain and other parts of her body. Sadly, 70 per cent of children with Sanfilippo die before their fifteenth birthday, a reality Keira’s parents, David Esposito, 42, and his wife Elise, 43, face every day.