High Winds Delay Winter Olympic Events

High winds have caused havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, forcing officials to close some venues and postpone certain events. Wind speeds of up to 50 mph were reported on Wednesday, February 14.This video captured in front of the Gangneung Ice Arena shows officials attempting to hold down a tent outside the venue as intense winds threatened to blow it away.Cold and blustery weather has impacted on this year’s Winter Olympics, with some athletes voicing concerns about their safety, the Washington Post reported.Footage captured by a South Korean television network showed toppled concession stands and drinks machines at the Gangneung Olympic Park. Three alpine ski events were among those postponed, according to reports. Credit: eiuuiws2 via Storyful

