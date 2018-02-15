Trump lawyer’s startling story sets off commenters

“I have yet to meet an attorney willing to pay $130,000 of his own money to protect an innocent man!” “If there is no affair, why the hush money?” A major twist in the Stormy Daniels saga has set off Newsroom readers, who reacted in the comments section.

President Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, made a big claim: He said he paid porn star and alleged former Trump sex partner Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket. The “hush money” was first reported by the Washington Post. Cohen’s bold statement has left some readers befuddled: “Are we supposed to think that this is okay?” Others have a different POV: “Nothing surprises me anymore, I buckled my seat belt a year ago.”

Cohen told the New York Times, “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction … and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.” People aren’t buying the curious deal, writing, “This is almost an admission that he was trying to shut her up to protect Trump.”

Where do YOU think the truth lies? Join the conversation in Newsroom.