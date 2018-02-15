News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Trump lawyer’s startling story sets off commenters

“I have yet to meet an attorney willing to pay $130,000 of his own money to protect an innocent man!” “If there is no affair, why the hush money?” A major twist in the Stormy Daniels saga has set off Newsroom readers, who reacted in the comments section.

President Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, made a big claim: He said he paid porn star and alleged former Trump sex partner Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket. The “hush money” was first reported by the Washington Post. Cohen’s bold statement has left some readers befuddled: “Are we supposed to think that this is okay?” Others have a different POV: “Nothing surprises me anymore, I buckled my seat belt a year ago.”

Cohen told the New York Times, “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction … and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly.” People aren’t buying the curious deal, writing, “This is almost an admission that he was trying to shut her up to protect Trump.”

Where do YOU think the truth lies? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0402_1800_PER-Bailey
1:44

The moment young boy made call that saved his mother's life
0402_1800_PER-Danishar
1:27

Doctors say electric shock victim Denishar Woods could walk again
0402_1800_BRI-Train
1:29

Man who allegedly drove stolen car car into train charged
0402_1800_PER-Albany
0:46

Fisherman dies after being swept from rocks near Albany
0402_1800_PER-Crash
1:08

One dead as car and motorbikes collide on busy highway
0402_1800_BRI-CommGamesVillage
2:08

Inside the Commonwealth Games athletes' village
0402_1800_BRI-Iris
3:22

Flood warnings issued ahead of possible heavy rain falls
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'