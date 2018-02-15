The Talk - Piers Morgan Goes Off on Omarosa, from 'Celebrity Apprentice' to the White House

Piers Morgan alleges that Omarosa propositioned him with sex while they were on "Celebrity Apprentice," saying, "Comes to me and says, 'So Piers, I'm thinking that you and I could get into a showmance'...I went 'you are completely deluded, this is not happening.' So then she says to me, 'What's the matter with you, you gay?' After that, for weeks on end, she was the most abusive homophobic, person I've ever met in my entire life..the absolutely last person you that you should ever allow, in my opinion, into the White House." About her recent revelations from her time in the administration, he says, "The only thing she is less likely to get into bed with than me, is the truth...when she was in the White House, apparently, very divisive, causing trouble all the time, backstabbing people, achieving nothing..to me, it was a shocking lack of judgement by Donald Trump...Mr. Trump, you're supposed to be a winner. What the hell were you doing with the world's biggest loser in the White House?"