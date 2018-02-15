Police Officer Hugs Boy With ADHD Whose Family Was Left Homeless After Hurricane Maria

A police officer in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been applauded by local residents after he appeared to console an eight-year-old boy whose family was left homeless after Hurricane Maria.A clip shared to Facebook on February 13 shows a Raleigh police officer getting down on one knee and hugging a boy, who has autism and ADHD, after his family was recently evicted from a motel.Speaking to local media, the boy’s mother, Natasha Torres, said she and her two children fled Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.The police officer, Alejandro Tovar, set up a GoFundMe page to help with food and finding the family a place to stay until they can get back on their feet. He’s raised a total of $3,800 at the time of writing. Credit: ‎Sarah McKee‎ via Storyful