Brazen thieves torch vintage motorcycle

Brazen thieves torched a 'celebrity' vintage motorcycle worth thousands after issuing a ransom to its owner - on INSTAGRAM. The gang demanded cash from the owner of a 1951 Triumph Thunderbird - like one featured in the Marlon Brando' 1953 classic 'The Wild One' - after stealing it from a garage in an upmarket area. The British motorbike was made between 1949 to 1966 and It was estimated to be worth between £7,000 and £10,000. Posting with the handle 'biketakerrr', they bragged about the theft and threatened to burn the bike - which is worth between £7k and £10k - unless the owner paid them £1k.