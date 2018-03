A family-of-five had to be rescued after parking on a beach - only for their car to be swamped and totally destroyed by the incoming tide. Emergency crews rushed out to the Honda Jazz after it became stuck in the mud - up to the mid window - at Brean, Somerset, a stretch of coastline notorious for swallowing up cars. The family, from Bristol, were led to safety on Sunday but the car could not be saved and was left to nature for the next two days.