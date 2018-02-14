Woman who was abandoned as baby looks for parents

A woman who was abandoned on a doorstep when she was just two weeks old has urged her biological parents to come forward – and said she doesn’t hold resentment towards the people who left her behind. Precious Bradley, 27, is still hopeful she will find her biological family almost three decades after she was discovered in a cardboard box on the steps of a church daycare in Greensboro, North Carolina, on January 19, 1991. When she was found, Precious was dressed in clean linens and wrapped in a floral bedsheet. A medical exam revealed that the baby did not have any drugs in her system and she did not test positive for STIs.