High Winds and Heavy Rain as Cyclone Gita Hits Lautoka

Cyclone Gita hit the islands of Fiji on Wednesday, February 14, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.This video was taken by French tennis coach Thomas Perrin, who is currently based in Fiji. It shows the category-five storm reaching the country’s second largest city Lautoka, on the island of Viti Levu.The island of Ono-i-lau was the worst affected by the cyclone, according to reports from Radio Zealand. The storm caused damage to property but no casualties, it was reported.Days earlier, the storm wreaked havoc in the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga and the islands of Samoa. Credit: Thomas Perrin via Storyful