Colten Boushie's family takes concerns to Parliament Hill

Colten Boushie's family met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to share their anger and frustration after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in Boushie's death. The family is optimistic there will be changes to the justice system, and both Trudeau and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould say work is being done on the path to reconciliation. However, some experts believe their comments go too far and could affect the case if there's an appeal