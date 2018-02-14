College Tennis Player Spits on Hand Before Shaking Opponent's

An intervarsity tennis game at Ohio State University in Columbus between two old high school rivals turned ugly for a moment on Friday, February 9, as one player spit on his hand before attempting to shake his opponent’s.Texas A&M freshman Patrick Kypson faced off against former high-school rival and current Ohio State freshman JJ Wolf at Ohio’s State Varsity Tennis Center. Wolf defeated Kypson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.After the game ended, Wolf approached the net to shake Kypson’s hand, only for Kypson to spit on his hand before reaching out to Wolf.A clip shared to Twitter by Ohio State University student Rohith Koneru shows Wolf spotting Kypson’s spit and moving his hand out of the way.The clip had earned over 19,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Twitter/RKoneru1 via Storyful