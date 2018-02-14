Eagles Fans Who Jumped on Car During Parade Now Wanted by Philadelphia PD

Philadelphia police were looking for a group of fans who damaged a woman’s car by jumping on it during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade on February 8. Police released video of the incident on Tuesday, February 13.Police said a 22-year-old woman parked her vehicle on the street while she attended the parade. When she returned, she found extensive body damage to the hood and roof of the car. Video and photographs later surfaced and showed numerous people standing and jumping on the vehicle, police said.Two people were arrested the day of the parade in unrelated assault incidents, a news report said.The Eagles won the team’s first Super Bowl title on February 4, prompting celebrations in the city. Three people had been arrested that night, but police warned there would be more arrests as officers reviewed surveillance footage, social media posts and other evidence. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department via Storyful