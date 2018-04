An 'arrogant' dog owner whose vicious pet savaged a neighbour to death despite being subject to a control order was today (tues) jailed for 10 years. Aaron Joseph, 30, owned cross breed bull terrier Alex which attacked and killed David Ellam, 52, outside his flat after digging under a fence. Mr Ellam was heard to scream "help me, please somebody help me" as the dog savaged him and dragged in on the ground with its jaw clamped on his leg.