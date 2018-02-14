School on lock down after car ploughs into it

Two young men were in custody today (tues) after a car crashed into the entrance of a school. The black BMW vehicle was first spotted driving "at speed" around the car park at Fir Vale School at around 8.25am - just as students were about to arrive for their day. Officers say the vehicle then was driven into the school's main reception entrance and came to rest against the smashed glass doors. South Yorkshire Police confirmed detectives remain at the scene in Sheffield, South Yorks., and say no children were hurt during the incident.