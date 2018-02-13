Dog who was shot in the head finds forever home

A lucky dog which miraculously survived being shot in the HEAD is thriving in a new home. Terrified Brutus, four, was left for dead on a ranch after being sprayed with three bullets in the skull and chest with a semi-automatic pistol. The bloodied pooch was picked up by animal control in Atlanta, Georgia, and rushed to a veterinary hospital where he had emergency surgery to remove the bullets. Brutus - an American Bully, which is a relation of the pit bull - was also extremely malnourished and suffering from potentially deadly heartworm.