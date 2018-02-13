64 stone man loses weight after surgery

A 64st man who couldn't get out of bed for five years has taken his first steps - after he lost nearly five stone in a MONTH thanks to gastric bypass surgery. Dharmaveer Simothy, 46, was so large he had to book THREE business-class seats to fly to India after doctors in his native Mauritius said it was too dangerous to operate. But a month after surgery to bypass his stomach, he has already lost 4st 10lbs and is walking for the first times in years. The mammoth surgery saw doctors use a special reinforced bed, extra long tools and super strength surgical staples.