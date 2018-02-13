Deluge Brings River Levels to Record High in New Zealand Town of Opotiki

The town of Opotiki, on New Zealand’s North Island, experienced the biggest flood its had in a decade with school closures and treacherous driving conditions on February 13.Opotiki’s Otara River reached its highest ever level, flooding 20 percent of the town.The town’s mayor was quoted as saying the cost of road repairs would be as high as NZ$1 million, after a month’s worth of rain fell in one night.This drone video shows the flooding in Opotiki. Credit: Peter Jackson via Storyful