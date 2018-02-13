New Zealand Sends Aid for Tonga's Recovery After Cyclone Gita

New Zealand sent 12 tonnes of aid to Tonga on Tuesday, February 13, after the South Pacific nation was hit with the worst storm in 60 years.Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules was also carrying a 10-man team to help assess the extent of the damage from Tropical Cyclone Gita in Nuku’alofa, capital of Tonga.Winds of up to 125 mph demolished Tonga’s parliament building, wrecked homes, knocked out power to thousands of residents and the accompanying heavy rain brought widespread flooding. Cyclone Gita was forecast to make landfall late on February 13 in Fiji. Credit: NZ Defence Force via Storyful