An orange alert was put in place in Reykjavik with winds of up to18-25 metres per second hit the Icelandic capital.Domestic flights were cancelled at Keflavik International Airport due to the bad weather.By February 12 the weather warning had been changed to a yellow alert with warnings of poor driving condition for most of the country.This video shows cars covered in snow and trees blowing about in the wind. Credit: rocklobstericeland via Storyful