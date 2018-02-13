Annual Battle of the Oranges Carnival Sees Italian Town Peeled for Giant Food Fight

Thousands of people armed themselves with oranges on Monday, February 12, for the annual Battle of the Oranges in the northern Italian town of Ivrea.The event saw tourists and locals alike dress up in medieval battle armor and bombard each other with thousands of kilograms of oranges in a reenactment which celebrates a 12th-century uprising of the townspeople against a feudal lord.The mock battle sees participants being split up into nine different groups representing the people who revolted and others on horsedrawn carriages, who play the role of the feudal armies. Credit: idreams12 via Storyful