Flooding, Mudslides Reported in Southwestern Virginia, After Heavy Rain
Heavy rain triggered flooding and at least three mudslides in southwestern Virginia on Sunday, February 11. More than 30 roads were closed, and a shelter was opened in Wise County for those who had to evacuate their homes, a news report said.A stretch of Highway 421 also was shut after a mudslide in Lee County near Stone Creek. Another mudslide was reported on Highway 58 on Powell Mountain, a news report said. The third mudslide was reported in St. Charles.This footage from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows flooding near Jonesville and the mudslide on Powell Mountain. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful