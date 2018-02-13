Drone Video Shows Flint River Basin Flooding
The Huntsville, Alabama, area received three inches of rain over the weekend, according to reports, resulting in heavy flooding throughout the state.The Flint River is expected to crest later Monday evening, February 12, according to the National Weather Service, but floods waters will linger on throughout the day.Alabama resident David Cooper captured drone footage of the scale of the flooding in the Flint River basin. Credit: David Cooper via Storyful