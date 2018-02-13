Man who lost everything now lives in a phonebox

A former demolition worker who lost this job shortly before his parents both died has been forced to live in a PHONE BOX - because he refuses to accept state handouts. Stephen Pope, 42, crams himself into the 3ft-wide BT kiosk every night, using only a filthy sleeping bag and a ripped duvet for warmth. Shocking images show the makeshift bedroom, which is full of old rags and bits of cardboard box which Stephen uses as insulation. The former demolition worker has been living in the phone box, which is opposite an Aldi supermarket, since last October.