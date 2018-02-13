Bride who hated her 320lb body sheds 114lbs

A bride-to-be who once hated her body so much she “couldn’t bear” to try on wedding dresses has described the moment she walked down the aisle in her dream gown more than 100lbs lighter. Kerri Seales, 29, should have been ecstatic when her partner Matthew Daniele, 27, proposed to her on the top of New York’s Empire State Building in September 2015 but instead, felt anxious about finding a size 26 dress to fit her 320lb body. At her heaviest, the medical biller from Farmingdale, New York, said she could eat six slices of pizza and a pint of ice cream in one sitting, and often ate until she felt “sick to her stomach”.