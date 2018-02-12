Harry and Meghan reveal further details of their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed plans for their May wedding. The service will begin at 12 noon at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, and will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The prince and his bride will then complete a Carriage Procession along a two-mile route to see as many members of the public as possible. Kensington Palace is yet to say whether Harry has chosen his brother, Prince William, to be his best man.