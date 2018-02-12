News

Pigeons found dead in suspected mass poisoning

Several pigeons - some dead, others in obvious distress - were found in the centre of the CBD.

0417_1600_nat_finance
1:26

Afternoon Finance Report - April 17
0417_1600_nat_sharks
1:48

WA beaches closed after multiple shark attacks
0417_1600_nat_lawyer
0:36

Investigation underway into lawyer shooting
0417_1600_nat_parade
0:25

Commonwealth Games welcome home parade
0417_1600_nat_greens
1:49

Greens push to legalise marijuana rejected
0417_1600_nat_bushfire
1:40

Sydney bushfires continues
0417_1600_nat_pileup
0:27

Two injured in shocking pile-up
0417_1600_nat_bail
1:17

Man reports for bail, gets charged with drink driving

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

