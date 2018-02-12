Plume of Smoke Towers Over Syrian Border Town During Strikes and Clashes

A tower of smoke rose over the village of Deir Balloot located on the Syrian border with Turkey on February 10, as Turkish forces fought with US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces.The SDF said clashes continued late into the night around Deir Balloot, and claimed credit for downing down a Turkish helicopter near Afrin.On February 11, pro-opposition Syrian media reports said Turkish backed forces gained control of the village. The report also said 11 Turkish soldiers were killed along with 11 other fighters, the highest death toll on any single day among the Turkish allied forces since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch. Credit: ANHA via Storyful