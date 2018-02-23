Brexit beer on sale at UK supermarket

A shopper at a B&M Homestore in Derby in the UK spotted Brexit-themed lager for sale on Sunday.

The label reads: "The Brexit Beverages Company" and features illustrations of Big Ben and the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

The label on the neck of the bottle reads: "Article 50".

A 330ml bottle of the 4.6 percent alcohol beverage was selling for one pound.

Lager beer appears to have originated in mainland Europe in the early 15th Century but may have been consumed earlier.

The word "lager" means storeroom or warehouse in German because it is a type of beer which is traditionally matured in cold storage.