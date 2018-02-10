Father of IS 'Beatle': We don't know what is going on

Two British extremists believed to have been members of Islamic State's brutal executions group dubbed "The Beatles" have reportedly been captured. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were detained by US-allied Kurdish militia fighters in January, the New York Times (NYT) said. El Shafee's brother Mahmoud died fighting for so-called Islamic State in Iraq in 2015 after following his brother to the region. On Friday, his parents refused to comment on their son's detention.