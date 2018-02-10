Fans at Dutch Youth Team Games are Way Wilder Than You'd Think

Ajax’s under-19 team may have lost out to their Paris Saint-Germain counterparts on penalties in a UEFA Youth League game on February 6, but the fervent support from the Ajax fans overshadowed the talent on the pitch.Youth team games are not known for raucous crowds but as clips posted to the Ajax Ventos YouTube channel prove, Ajax is the exception that proves the rule. Ajax “ultras” used flares and flags to create a sense of occasion at the Sportpark De Toekomst venue, following that up by bouncing their way through the proceedings in unison.The actions of the crowd at Sportpark De Toekomst shouldn’t be overly surprising though, considering the standard of support the professional Ajax team sometimes gets when training. Credit: Ajax Ventos via Storyful