Woman Rescued from Rubble Following Deadly Taiwan Earthquake

Rescue efforts continued in Taiwan on Friday, February 9, following a deadly earthquake that killed at least 10 people, according to reports.The earthquake hit the tourist destination city of Hualien on February 6 and initial reports said up to 200 people were injured.This video, posted on on February 7, the day after the earthquake, shows rescue workers helping a woman from a partially collapsed building. Credit: Taipei City Urban Search and Rescue via Storyful