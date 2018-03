An armed robber held a shopkeeper at knifepoint and told him ‘I’ll f*cking kill you’ before leaving with groceries worth just £2.38. Keiron Robins, 30, picked up a carton of milk, some sweets and a bottle of Lucozade before waving a blade at the shopkeeper and shouting threats. He told shopkeeper Rana Javed: “I’ll f*** kill you! If you follow me, I will kill you!”, during the raid at the Costcutter convenience store in Knowle West, Bristol.