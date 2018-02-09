Dame Helen Mirren: We all have moments of self-doubt

Dame Helen Mirren, pop star Cheryl and Sir Tom Jones have joined Prince Charles at a glittering reception to recognise young people whom his charity helped conquer adversity. The Prince's Trust Invest in Futures campaign works with young people whose lives have often been ravaged by tragedy to instil the confidence needed for them to succeed. Opening the evening, Dame Helen told the crowd: "I think we can all relate to having moments of self-doubt - I certainly experience moments to this day, in fact even today.".