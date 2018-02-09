“This Is Us”: Did it break your heart too? Newsroom reacts

“I will never again watch ‘This Is Us’ while putting on mascara, it just can’t be done.” “I cried from the beginning to the end.” The #ThisIsUs nation totally lost it after the highly anticipated episode revealed what fans had been dreading, Jack’s death.

Milo Ventimiglia plays superhero patriarch Jack Pearson in the NBC drama. Fans thought Pearson passed away in a major fire that destroyed the family’s home. In a big twist, he survives the fire but dies shortly after in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. The heavy smoke inhalation put a strain on his heart and lungs, and he went into cardiac arrest. His wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), breaks down, and so did Newsroom readers: “It was incredibly heartbreaking!!”

The long-awaited episode aired after the Super Bowl. Many first-time viewers couldn’t relate to fans of the show and their emotional struggle. One reader said, “It’s a TV show folks, stop caring so much!” Easier said than done, right?

What do you think? Did it give you the feels? Join the conversation in Newsroom.