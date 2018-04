A pervert who believed he was meeting a young girl for sex was lured into a sting by a paedophile vigilante group. Paul Moore sent an indecent photo of himself and exchanged lurid messages thinking he was in contact with a 12-year-old schoolgirl calling herself Gemma, having found her on dating chat app Qeep. The 34-year-old dock worker was fully aware of the fake girl’s age when he asked her if she wanted to have sex with him.