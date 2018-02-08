Cheesemaker trains for marathon by lifting cheese

A runner preparing for the London marathon has incorporated an unusual exercise into his training - lifting giant blocks of cheddar CHEESE. Tom Elliott, 37, can lift huge wheels of cheese, otherwise known as truckles, weighing up to 27kg - and does so up to 200 times per day. Dad-of-two Tom, who is training to run the London Marathon in April, works as a cheesemaker at Ford Farm on Ashley Chase Estate in Dorchester, Dorset. His job sees him moving up to 200 Cheddar truckles each day, taking the cheese 200 feet underground into the caves at Wookey Hole, Somerset.