Couples can now pop the question via pizza

Pizza-loving couples can pop the question or declare their love to their other half this Valentine’s Day, with a doughy makeover of a classic romantic sweet. In a throwback to the retro favourite, Just Eat has partnered with award-winning London pizzeria Joe & ‘Za to create a limited edition range of pizzas, featuring a heartfelt message for a loved one. The pizzas feature one of five romantic messages including ‘Marry Me’ and ‘Be Mine’. ‘I Love You’ can also be ordered along with popular pet names ‘Bae’ and ‘Hun’.